Ford recalls 422,000 SUVs because rear view camera display may fail

Reuters
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-05-18
Ford Motor is recalling 422,000 sport utility vehicles in the US because the video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying.
Reuters
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-05-18       0

The recall covers 2020 through 2023 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair SUVs with a 360-degree camera.

The recall expands and replaces prior Ford callbacks for the same issue in 2021 and 2023. Ford last year updated the image processing module (IPMB) software in an effort to address the issue.

