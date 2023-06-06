GM shows progress at its China Advanced Design Center

General Motors revealed a number of its new innovations launched by its China Advanced Design Center, including its use of Mixed Reality and 3D technology.

5 Photos | View Slide Show › As a pioneer in GM's global design innovation, the Shanghai studio's highly integrated visualization solutions drive enhanced work efficiency and synergy, within a comprehensive 3D creation platform. Ti Gong

















General Motors on Monday night shared the progress made by its China Advanced Design Center, recently expanded and renovated to become a full-fledged compliment to GM's global design footprint.

The Shanghai-based studio, as one of GM's four advanced design centers worldwide, has undergone facility upgrades and doubled the size of its team since 2021, supporting the company's global drive towards an all-electric future.

It possesses comprehensive and industry-leading capabilities encompassing creative design, digital and clay modeling, a paint shop and CMF (color, material and finish), to design in China for China, according to the company. It's also providing valuable insight and knowledge gained from experiential projects to influence GM's global design.

"China's booming electric vehicle market, coupled with strong consumer desire for new technology, has afforded GM's designers a unique opportunity to revolutionize personal mobility," said Michael Simcoe, senior vice president of GM Global Design. "The GM China Advanced Design Center serves as a leading tastemaker for GM's future products."

The studio has played a crucial role in GM's global design innovation. It has highly integrated visualization solutions, that drive enhanced work efficiency and synergy within a comprehensive 3D creation platform.

This includes the utilization of Mixed Reality in a universal seating buck, as well as vehicle a configurator and 3D glasses-free review applications, powered by the Unreal Engine real-time 3D visualization tool.

3 Photos | View Slide Show › Proxima, one of the projects carried out by the studio









Each advanced design project serves as a platform to predict, demonstrate and pulse check design trends and synthesize market-facing insights that may inspire GM's portfolio over the next five to 10 years.

The projects revealed on Monday reflect the company's approach to design on new EV architecture, leveraging investments in electrification, it said.

One of the projects carried out by the studio is Proxima, designed upon a new electric vehicle architecture that reimagines flagship sedan proportions to enhance interior spaciousness. It embodies the studio's commitment to designing for the next generation in China, and is the first major accomplishment since its transformation toward EV design began.

"We experiment with design as a solution for technology evolution and celebrate technology as a key driver behind innovative design," said Stuart Norris, design vice president of GM China and GM International.

"The rapid technology development in China is empowering designers to reimagine vehicles and reshape their own career paths."

The studio is working on multiple projects for GM's global brands to stay on top of trends at the world's innovation frontier.