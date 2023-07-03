Tesla sets new single-quarter record for deliveries

Tesla has surpassed second quarter expectations, beating its own record for single-quarter deliveries, while the Tesla Model Y is on track to become the world's best-selling car.

Tesla posted its deliveries of over 466,000 electric vehicles in the second quarter, surpassing expectations and beating its own record for single-quarter deliveries.

According to the company's latest production and delivery report, Tesla produced 479,700 electric vehicles during the quarter, an increase of 86 percent year on year, while deliveries surged by around 83 percent from a year earlier to 466,140 vehicle

Tesla's impressive delivery performance occupies the top spot in global pure electric vehicle deliveries, and sets another new record for its quarterly deliveries, taking a significant step towards achieving its goal of a 50 percent increase in deliveries for the whole year, it said.

Data showed the Model 3 and Model Y made up the majority of production and deliveries, with a combined production of over 460,211 vehicles and deliveries of over 446,915 vehicles. The Model S and Model X, which are Tesla's more expensive models, saw production of 19,489 vehicles and deliveries of 19,225 vehicles.



In addition to its production and innovation, Tesla is luring consumers with various promotions. In the Chinese mainland, for example, the company on July 1 announced that customers who purchase the new Model S and Model X will enjoy discounts ranging from 35,000 yuan (US$4,840) to 45,000 yuan. The Model S starts at 773,900 yuan, while the Model X starts at 863,900 yuan.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government recently announced it will extend its tax exemptions for purchases of new energy vehicles until 2027, providing even more incentives for customers to switch to electric vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in May predicted that the Model Y would be the world's best-selling car in 2023, and according to JATO Dynamics, the Model Y overtook the Toyota Corolla as the world's best-selling car in the first quarter. With the impressive delivery numbers in April-June, the Model Y looks set to continue its dominance and lead the way for green transportation.