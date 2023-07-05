China's leading EV producer posts strong sales in H1

Beijing Electric Vehicle Co. (BJEV), the electric car-making arm of Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (BAIC Group), sold 35,191 vehicles in the first half of this year.

The figure marks an increase of 106.88 percent, year on year, during the period, its parent company BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., announced.

In June alone, the company sold 11,224 vehicles, compared to 3,597 vehicles sold during the same period last year.

However, production reduced, with cumulative production of 4,755 vehicles from January to June, down 21.82 percent, year on year.