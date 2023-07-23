﻿
Biz / Auto

SAIC Motor says on consensus with Audi to develop electric vehicles

Xinhua
  18:46 UTC+8, 2023-07-23       0
Chinese car manufacturer SAIC Motor said on Sunday that there is a consensus with German carmaker Audi on jointly developing electric vehicles.
Xinhua
  18:46 UTC+8, 2023-07-23       0

Chinese car manufacturer SAIC Motor said on Sunday that there is a consensus with German carmaker Audi on jointly developing electric vehicles.

"Licensing, joint development, among other initiatives, are all possible ways of cooperation in the future. The Chinese auto market is undergoing unprecedented transformation. We will deepen strategic cooperation to guarantee a win-win situation," said Zu Sijie, vice president and chief engineer of SAIC Motor.

He said SAIC Motor and Audi have been strategic partners, and both sides have reached a consensus to speed up the development of electric vehicles through cooperation.

The Shanghai-based company has announced a three-year plan to boost the annual sales of new-energy vehicles to 3.5 million units by 2025, an increase of 2.5 times compared with 2022.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
SAIC Motor
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     