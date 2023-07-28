﻿
Biz / Auto

Volkswagen Group reports solid H1 result, strengthens strategic position in China

Xinhua
  08:59 UTC+8, 2023-07-28       0
The Volkswagen Group achieved "solid results" in the first half (H1) of 2023 and is strengthening its strategic position in China, Germany's leading carmaker said on Thursday.
Xinhua
  08:59 UTC+8, 2023-07-28       0

The Volkswagen Group achieved "solid results" in the first half (H1) of 2023 and is strengthening its strategic position in China, Germany's leading carmaker said on Thursday.

In H1 2023, revenues of the group grew by 18 percent to 156.3 billion euros (171.8 billion U.S. dollars). This was driven by "significantly higher vehicle sales in Europe and North America and continued favorable mix and pricing," according to the company.

Total deliveries in H1 went up 13 percent year-on-year to 4.4 million vehicles. Volkswagen Group China contributed more than 1.4 million vehicles, a slight decline of 1.2 percent, but "there were notable signs of recovery towards the end of the reporting period."

"Sales in North America are picking up, we are strengthening our position in China through technological partnerships, and on top of that the trend for fully electric vehicles is moving in the right direction," Volkswagen Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Oliver Blume said in a statement.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for 7.4 percent of deliveries in H1, up from 5.6 percent in the previous first half year. This "positive trend" was reinforced by an 18 percent year-on-year growth in electric car sales in China in the second quarter, the group said.

Across all its brands, the Volkswagen Group aims to reach a BEV share of 8 percent to 10 percent in fiscal year 2023. The share of BEV sales in H2 is expected to increase due to "seasonal effects, along with the significantly reduced delivery times."

On Wednesday, the group said it was strengthening its position on the Chinese automotive market with its Volkswagen and Audi brands expanding strategic cooperation with Chinese partners.

Volkswagen Group is currently acquiring a 4.99 percent stake in the Chinese electric vehicle startup Xpeng by way of a capital increase worth around 700 million U.S. dollars. And the group's luxury brand Audi has signed a strategic memorandum with its Chinese joint venture partner SAIC to further expand their existing cooperation. (1 euro = 1.10 U.S. dollar)

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Volkswagen
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     