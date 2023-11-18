Chinese-brand passenger car sales up 22.2% in Jan-Oct

Chinese-brand passenger car sales surged 22.2 percent year on year in the first 10 months of this year to nearly 11.43 million units, industry data showed.

The market share of such vehicles hit 55.3 percent in the period, 6.6 percentage points higher than the same period of 2022, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In October alone, about 1.49 million domestic-brand passenger vehicles were sold in China, soaring 25.1 percent year on year.

These sales accounted for 59.7 percent of the country's total passenger vehicle sales last month, up 6.6 percentage points compared with one year earlier, the data revealed.