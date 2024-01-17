Biz / Auto

Chinese-built green ro-ro car carrier 'SAIC Anji Sincerity' sets sail

Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:35 UTC+8, 2024-01-17
Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:35 UTC+8, 2024-01-17       0

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Shen Mengdan.

The China-made SAIC Anji Sincerity, the world's largest green ro-ro car carrier commissioned by SAIC Motor Corp, sailed off on its maiden voyage toward Europe from the wharf in Shanghai's Pudong New Area on Wednesday.

Dubbed the first domestically-invested and built car-carrying ship, SAIC Anji Sincerity is made by China State Shipbuilding Corp, which is now the world's largest shipbuilding group. It offers a record-breaking 7,600 parking units for standard-size passenger cars.

On its first journey, the ship carried a batch of new models of Chinese brands, including SAIC, Dongfeng and Yutong.

The carrier has one C-type bilge tank with a capacity of 4,000 cubic meters, which meets the gas demand of one round-trip voyage from China to South America and China to Europe. Also, it is able to reduce carbon dioxide emission by 30 percent, thereby meeting the highest criteria for environmental protection and emission requirements in developed countries and regions such as North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Dong Jun / SHINE

SAIC's Anji Logistics, which runs China's largest self-owned network of car-carrying vessels, now has 31 ships on seven international routes covering Southeast Asia, Mexico, west of South America and Europe.

In addition, SAIC Anji Sincerity is smart with an intelligent integration platform, which collects information and data of the whole ship for centralized management of the vessel's operation system.

In the next three years, a total of 14 ocean-going vessels with 7,000, 7,600, 7,800, and 9,000 parking spaces will join SAIC ANJI Logistics' ocean-going fleet, supporting China's own brands to go abroad.

Dong Jun / SHINE

