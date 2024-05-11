﻿
Biz / Auto

China's commercial vehicle sales up 8.1% in first 4 months

Xinhua
  18:07 UTC+8, 2024-05-11       0
China's commercial vehicle sales rose 8.1 percent year on year in the first four months of the year, industry data shows.
Xinhua
  18:07 UTC+8, 2024-05-11       0

China's commercial vehicle sales rose 8.1 percent year on year in the first four months of the year, industry data shows.

A total of 1.39 million commercial vehicles were sold during the period, with 1.1 million units sold domestically and 288,000 units exported, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The country's commercial vehicle exports jumped 26.5 percent from the same period last year, the association said.

Some 1.23 million trucks were sold in the January-April period, up 7.3 percent year on year.

The country's bus sales soared 14.7 percent year on year to 158,000 units in the same period.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     