China's commercial vehicle sales up 8.1% in first 4 months

China's commercial vehicle sales rose 8.1 percent year on year in the first four months of the year, industry data shows.

A total of 1.39 million commercial vehicles were sold during the period, with 1.1 million units sold domestically and 288,000 units exported, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The country's commercial vehicle exports jumped 26.5 percent from the same period last year, the association said.

Some 1.23 million trucks were sold in the January-April period, up 7.3 percent year on year.

The country's bus sales soared 14.7 percent year on year to 158,000 units in the same period.