Biz / Company

Canon signs dozens of purchase agreements

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:13 UTC+8, 2020-11-06       0
The maker of office equipment and medical devices is to raise production capacity in China and hire more staff after a huge surge in demand due to the pandemic.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:13 UTC+8, 2020-11-06       0

Canon is to raise its production capacity in China and hire more artificial intelligence professionals to cope with the demand for remote working and medical devices fueled by the global pandemic.

Canon has secured “several dozen purchase agreements” for medical devices at the ongoing China International Import Expo, the Japan-based tech giant said.

“The CIIE event provides all exhibitors a unique face-to-face platform to communicate and cooperate with high-level government officials and industry executives, especially during the pandemic,” said Yamazaki Manabu, Canon China’s vice president. 

During the pandemic, Canon resumed production at its factories in China, Japan and Southeast Asia. 

Canon’s printers and related office equipment are in demand in China for remote working and online learning. 

Thanks to the import expo, Canon’s OLED Panel manufacturing equipment and semiconductor lithography equipment business has got deals valued of 5 billion yuan (US$735 million) since the company started to attend the event in 2019.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Canon
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     