Canon signs dozens of purchase agreements

The maker of office equipment and medical devices is to raise production capacity in China and hire more staff after a huge surge in demand due to the pandemic.

Canon is to raise its production capacity in China and hire more artificial intelligence professionals to cope with the demand for remote working and medical devices fueled by the global pandemic.

Canon has secured “several dozen purchase agreements” for medical devices at the ongoing China International Import Expo, the Japan-based tech giant said.

“The CIIE event provides all exhibitors a unique face-to-face platform to communicate and cooperate with high-level government officials and industry executives, especially during the pandemic,” said Yamazaki Manabu, Canon China’s vice president.

During the pandemic, Canon resumed production at its factories in China, Japan and Southeast Asia.

Canon’s printers and related office equipment are in demand in China for remote working and online learning.

Thanks to the import expo, Canon’s OLED Panel manufacturing equipment and semiconductor lithography equipment business has got deals valued of 5 billion yuan (US$735 million) since the company started to attend the event in 2019.