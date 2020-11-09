Indonesian rapper to promote Chinese brand

Rich Brian finds more things to rap about as he takes up the role of brand ambassador for Shanghai-headquartered casual wear company Metersbonwe.

Indonesian rapper Rich Brian, whose first album reached No. 18 on the US Billboard 200 Chart, has taken up the role of brand ambassador for Chinese casual wear company Metersbonwe.

Earlier this year, the 21-year-old, the first Asian artist to top the iTunes rap chart, took part in China’s “Rap for Youth” hip-hop competition, gaining him popularity with the Chinese Gen-Z group.

Brian will take part in a series of community and charity events across the Asia-Pacific region for Metersbonwe.

Ti Gong

The clothing brand, headquartered in Shanghai, focuses on youth lifestyle and fashion.

It has donated clothing valued at around 3 million yuan (US$423,000) to major intangible cultural heritage institutes around the country.

The brand has also cooperated with the One Foundation to provide warm clothes for poor children in rural areas.