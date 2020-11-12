Biz / Company

Samsung launches processor for China market

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:56 UTC+8, 2020-11-12       0
Vivo says it will be the first company to adopt the "made-for-China" Exynos 1080 processor as Samsung targets vendors in the world's biggest mobile phone market.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:56 UTC+8, 2020-11-12       0

Samsung launched a new mobile processor in Shanghai on Thursday, the company’s first processor designed for the Chinese market.

Vivo will be the first company to adopt the Exynos 1080 processor, the country’s No. 2 smartphone vendor said.

Samsung’s Exynos 1080 is the company’s first processor based on the latest 5 nanometer processing technology, which offers devices improved power and performance. It also has professional 5G and AI capabilities and enhanced imaging capabilities and eSports gaming experience, the company said.

Besides being the world’s  top smartphone vendor, Samsung is also a strong semiconductor player in mobile chip design, alongside giants Qualcomm and Huawei. 

The company’s share in the smartphone market in China is limited, so a mobile processor targeting Chinese vendors is reasonable as China is the world’s biggest mobile phone market, analysts said.

Vivo is the country’s No. 2 smartphone vendor behind Huawei. Its market share in China reached 18.4 percent by the third quarter, ahead of Oppo, Xiaomi and Apple, according to researcher Canalys. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Apple
Oppo
Xiaomi
Huawei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     