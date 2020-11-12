Samsung launches processor for China market

Vivo says it will be the first company to adopt the "made-for-China" Exynos 1080 processor as Samsung targets vendors in the world's biggest mobile phone market.

Samsung launched a new mobile processor in Shanghai on Thursday, the company’s first processor designed for the Chinese market.

Vivo will be the first company to adopt the Exynos 1080 processor, the country’s No. 2 smartphone vendor said.

Samsung’s Exynos 1080 is the company’s first processor based on the latest 5 nanometer processing technology, which offers devices improved power and performance. It also has professional 5G and AI capabilities and enhanced imaging capabilities and eSports gaming experience, the company said.

Besides being the world’s top smartphone vendor, Samsung is also a strong semiconductor player in mobile chip design, alongside giants Qualcomm and Huawei.

The company’s share in the smartphone market in China is limited, so a mobile processor targeting Chinese vendors is reasonable as China is the world’s biggest mobile phone market, analysts said.

Vivo is the country’s No. 2 smartphone vendor behind Huawei. Its market share in China reached 18.4 percent by the third quarter, ahead of Oppo, Xiaomi and Apple, according to researcher Canalys.