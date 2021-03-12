Biz / Company

Oppo expands reach to high-end smartphone market

  20:24 UTC+8, 2021-03-12       0
Oppo, which supplanted Huawei as the top dog in the domestic smartphone market in January, is penetrating into the high-end market to compete with Huawei, Apple and Samsung.
Oppo launched its latest Find X models on Thursday night priced as high as 6,999 yuan (US$1,110), the third generation of its flagship Find product line — the company's latest move to “consolidate high-end market position," said Liu Bo, Oppo China president. 

The Find X3 models feature a 6.7-inch display, four-sensor camera set-up, 5G connection and flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. Qualcomm’s high-end chip has helped it expand to overseas markets.

In January, Oppo's market share in China was 21 percent, followed by Huawei and Vivo — each with 20 percent — according to Counterpoint Research.

Oppo has recently announced partnerships with electric carmaker Lixiang, health-care company Omron and speaker maker Dynaudio. 

Source: SHINE
