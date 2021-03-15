Biz / Company

Apple discontinues original HomePod speaker

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:56 UTC+8, 2021-03-15       0
Company says it is focusing on its cheaper and smaller smart speaker but will continue to provide HomePod customers with software updates and support. 
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:56 UTC+8, 2021-03-15       0

Apple is to discontinue its original HomePod speaker and focus on the cheaper HomePod mini, the company said on Monday. 

“We are discontinuing the original HomePod,” Apple said in a statement. 

The speaker, which cost 2,299 yuan (US$359), wasn’t being sold on its Chinese website on Monday. 

Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates, service and support through AppleCare, the company said.

The HomePod mini costs 749 yuan.

In China, almost all tech giants, including Baidu, Huawei and Xiaomi, offer smart speakers from less than 100 yuan. 

Such speakers act as smart control centers in the home, especially with voice recognition and artificial intelligence features. 

Industry insiders say consumers seem to favor smaller, more affordable devices with intelligent functions and that is why Apple has discontinued its larger model. 

Meanwhile, Apple is offering its Apple Music streaming service in China. It has features such as Siri support, PGC, or professional-generated content and multi-device support covering Apple devices, Android phones, smart TVs, cars and Windows computers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Apple
Xiaomi
Baidu
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     