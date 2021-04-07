Biz / Company

Startup in partnership to improve eye care

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:11 UTC+8, 2021-04-07       0
Jianke and Santen Pharmaceutical are to cooperate in moves to improve services for the 900 million people in China who are suffering from eye diseases and myopia.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:11 UTC+8, 2021-04-07       0

Tech startup Jianke established a strategic partnership with Santen Pharmaceutical on Wednesday in Shanghai to cover chronic eye disease in China where many millions suffer from eye diseases and myopia.

The partnership covers Internet hospital services in ophthalmology, chronic disease management, digital services for patients, intelligent doctor-patient communication and disease management, under a H2H, or Hospital to Home, services, both said.

The cooperation also covers new technologies such as the Internet of Things, wearable devices and 5G, Jianke said.

China has more than 900 million people with myopia and dry eyes, including over 20 million people with glaucoma. 

Digitalization is trending with the popularization of electronic devices and the accelerating pace of aging, according to industry insiders.

Founded in 2009, Jianke has established an online health-care platform linking over 210,000 doctors and over 100 million patients across China. It raised US$130 million in a round of financing in 2018. 

Jianke, among other Chinese online health-care firms such as WeDoctor, is preparing to list in Hong Kong, industry sources said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     