Skyworth launches TV costing 199,999 yuan

  19:41 UTC+8, 2021-04-01       0
Home appliance giant says it is investing in curved screens, artificial intelligence and ultra-high definition to tap into the demand for high-end TVs.
Home appliance giant Skyworth is investing in curved screens, artificial intelligence and ultra-high definition to tap into the high-end TV market, with a premium model costing up to 199,999 yuan (US$31,250) , the company said on Thursday.

Its new W82 model has a curved screen and a super thin design. It also launched a W92 model with 8K display, with the premium model costing 199,999 yuan. Skyworth is one of the first batch of Chinese TV firm to mass produce 8K TV models.

The company plans to penetrate the market for TVs costing over 8,000 yuan as customers update models and demand innovations such as 8K and AI, said Wang Zhiguo, Skyworth’s chairman and president.

The company also launched high-end monitors targeting the eSports sector. 

Previously, Skyworth announced plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan on innovations including 5G, 8K, AI and gaming features. 

