Biz / Company

IKEA fined US$1.2m for French staff spying

Reuters
  23:52 UTC+8, 2021-06-15       0
A French court yesterday ordered IKEA to pay a 1-million euro (US$1.2 million) fine for spying on its French staff.
Reuters
  23:52 UTC+8, 2021-06-15       0

A French court yesterday ordered IKEA to pay a 1-million euro (US$1.2 million) fine for spying on its French staff, after the world's biggest furniture retailer was found guilty of improperly gathering and storing data on its employees.

The French branch of Ingka Group, which owns most IKEA stores worldwide, was accused of snooping on its workers and some clients over several years.

The flatpack furniture group, which has recognized there were some improper practices, was accused of breaching staff privacy by reviewing records of their bank accounts and sometimes using fake employees to write up reports on staff.

Worker representatives said the data was used to target union leaders in some cases or used to IKEA's advantage in disputes with customers, after the firm trawled data on people's finances and even what cars they drove. It was also found to have paid for access to police files.

Surveillance tactics

Prosecutors had been pushing for a 2-million euro fine. Lawyers for France's CGT union and several individuals seeking compensation said the final amount was not hefty, but welcomed the outcome. "It's the symbolism here that matters," said Solene Debarre, a lawyer representing the CGT.

The company said it was reviewing the court decision to see if further measures were needed, after it took steps to stamp out the surveillance tactics. "IKEA Retail France has strongly condemned the practices, apologized and implemented a major action plan to prevent this from happening again," Ingka Group said.

IKEA employs around 10,000 people in France, its third biggest market after Germany and the United States, and has experimented with new formats there, including a store launched in 2019 in the heart of Paris.

The firm's former chief executive in France, Jean-Louis Baillot, was found guilty in the case and handed a two-year suspended prison sentence. Judges fined him 50,000 euros for storing personal data.

The allegations centered on the 2009-2012 period, with a total of 15 people facing accusations at the trial.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     