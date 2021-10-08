﻿
Valentino Beauty daubs a touch of Rome style on new city store

  15:17 UTC+8, 2021-10-08       0
Eying China's massive cosmetics market, the Italian fashion brand opens its first perfume shop in Xintiandi.
Valentino Beauty recently opened its inaugural China freestanding store in Shanghai's Xintiandi area, offering a full selection of make-up and perfume.

Eying a share of China's colossal cosmetics market, the Italian couture-born fashion brand is planning to launch more bricks-and-mortar beauty boutiques in major cities such as Beijing, Hangzhou, Nanjing and Shenzhen.

The Shanghai flagship store is designed as a Roman palazzo in traditional Shanghai shikumen style, decorated with black marble and pink terrazzo, a noble material reminiscent of Rome and Maison Valentino's stores.

The brand's iconic Daydream Rosso, a red developed by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli, dominates the whole metal-structure retail space, while the Valentino VLogo signature pays homage to the Maison "V."

A sustainable mindset has been applied throughout the retail and product design. At the wrapping station, the ribbon is replaced by a perfume-studded bracelet, fashionably used as an accessory, and a textile tote bag which is easily reused. The Rosso Valentino lipstick, Go-Clutch powder and Go-Cushion compact are all refillable.

As many luxury brands have landed their cosmetics lines in China, Valentino Beauty is definitely not an early bird but it escaped the gloom of COVID-19.

It opened its online Tmall shop in July to test the water, and then cooperated with livestreamer Li Jiaqi. The top online salesman of beauty products in China sold thousands of Valentino lipsticks and cushion compacts within minutes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
