Biz / Company

DJI releases new Mavic 3 drone costing up to US$5,000

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  15:54 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0
It's the first time for dual camera technology adopted in a drone.
DJI releases new Mavic 3 drone costing up to US$5,000
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

DJI released Mavic 3 model in Shanghai, featuring the world's first dual camera system used in a drone.

DJI released new drone models costing up to 32,888 yuan (US$5,138) as its flagship consumer-oriented drone line, the world's top drone maker said on Friday.

The new Mavic 3 models feature AI-powered obstacle sensing, dual-camera system, longer flight time and bigger and faster memory storage. They can meet the growing demands for photograph fans, video streamers and designers, DJI said in Shanghai.

The Mavic 3 integrates "professional-quality imaging and flight technology into a compact consumer drone." It meets people's demand in China, where consumers and "flyers" become more and more professional and have demands on photography, flight, battery and storage improvements, the company said.

Mavic 3 features two cameras as a Hasselblad camera with high image quality and a 28x hybrid zoom camera. It's the dual camera technology's debut in a drone, which is now used in a smartphone.

The Mavic 3 models cost from 13,888 yuan. It has a premium Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo costs 32,888 yuan with three flight batteries, charging hub, filter set and a built-in memory up to 1 TB or tigabyte. (1 TB equals to 1024 GB).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
