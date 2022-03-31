Biz / Company

Ele.me revamps operations to help those most in need

﻿ Huang Yixuan
  20:56 UTC+8, 2022-03-31       0
The delivery company is making sure those most in need get help first.
Ele.me, an online-to-offline catering and food delivery platform, has opened a green channel for emergency supplies and special needs in Shanghai.

The channel is for priority groups including elderly people living alone, pregnant women, infants and children, and disabled people who urgently need medicines but have difficulty buying their basics and daily necessities, or have other special needs during the pandemic.

These people can fill in the relevant information on the "Emergency/Special Needs" page.

The company pledged to do its best to help solve their problems, prioritizing the orders and services and contacting pharmacies and supermarkets.

Aside from this new green channel, Ele.me has recently joined hands with supermarkets and pharmacies to ensure basic supplies, taking delivery of groceries and medicines as the priority.

It also increased subsidies and improved the arrangements for delivery, further strengthened the health monitoring of deliverymen, and help coordinate hotel rooms together with China's online travel agency Fliggy to provide free emergency accommodation for deliverymen in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
