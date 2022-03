China's leading liquor maker Kweichow Moutai saw its net profit rise about 19 percent year on year to nearly 16.6 billion yuan (US$2.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2022.

China's leading liquor maker Kweichow Moutai saw its net profit rise about 19 percent year on year to nearly 16.6 billion yuan (US$2.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2022.

It also generated an operating revenue of about 33.1 billion yuan, an annual increase of about 18 percent, the company said in its first-quarter earnings report.