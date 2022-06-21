Biz / Company

Freighter fleet of China's SF Airlines expands to 72

Xinhua
  10:45 UTC+8, 2022-06-21       0
SF Airlines, China's largest air-cargo carrier, has expanded the size of its freighter fleet to 72, according to the cargo carrier on Monday.
Xinhua
  10:45 UTC+8, 2022-06-21       0
Freighter fleet of China's SF Airlines expands to 72
Imaginechina

An SF Airlines cargo plane is seen at the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport on June 10, 2022.

SF Airlines, China's largest air-cargo carrier, has expanded the size of its freighter fleet to 72, according to the cargo carrier on Monday.

The airline has recently put a 767-300BCF cargo plane into operation. It is the second freighter joining the fleet in June, serving efficient and high-quality transport for the fruit season and the mid-year "618" shopping festival, said SF Airlines.

In the first half of the year, the cargo airline has added four freighters into its fleet, including three 767-300BCFs and one 757-200F.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's express delivery giant SF Express.

The airline has been expanding the transport capacity and air-route network to provide efficient and stable transport services for diverse products, especially fresh agricultural products. It is of importance for the high-quality growth and brand marketing of the agricultural industry, said SF Airlines.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     