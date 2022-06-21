Freighter fleet of China's SF Airlines expands to 72

SF Airlines, China's largest air-cargo carrier, has expanded the size of its freighter fleet to 72, according to the cargo carrier on Monday.

Imaginechina

SF Airlines, China's largest air-cargo carrier, has expanded the size of its freighter fleet to 72, according to the cargo carrier on Monday.

The airline has recently put a 767-300BCF cargo plane into operation. It is the second freighter joining the fleet in June, serving efficient and high-quality transport for the fruit season and the mid-year "618" shopping festival, said SF Airlines.

In the first half of the year, the cargo airline has added four freighters into its fleet, including three 767-300BCFs and one 757-200F.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's express delivery giant SF Express.

The airline has been expanding the transport capacity and air-route network to provide efficient and stable transport services for diverse products, especially fresh agricultural products. It is of importance for the high-quality growth and brand marketing of the agricultural industry, said SF Airlines.