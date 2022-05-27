Biz / Company

iQiyi posts its first profitable quarter

  21:00 UTC+8, 2022-05-27
Video streaming website iQiyi posted its first-quarter profits on Friday, owing to booming paid-user bases and high-quality programs.
  21:00 UTC+8, 2022-05-27       0

Video streaming website iQiyi posted its first-quarter profits on Friday, owing to booming paid-user bases and high-quality programs.

The Nasdaq-listed company's net profit is 169.1 million yuan (US$26.7 million), compared to a loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the same period in 2021. It was the first profitable quarter for iQiyi, founded 12 years ago.

The company's gross margin consistently expanded in the last three quarters and reached "a historical high" in the first quarter, with improving operational efficiency, said iQiyi officials.

Ti Gong

The series "A Lifelong Journey" gained widespread appreciation from reviewers and audiences when it aired on iQiyi. The website posted its first profitability in the 12-year company history.

The revenue in the quarter was 7.3 billion yuan, a nine percent decrease from a year ago.

In the quarter, its paid-member base reached 101 million, contributing to revenue of 4.5 billion yuan, a four percent increase from a year ago.

Early in May, JP Morgan analysts rated iQiyi shares "Buy" and lifted the company's share price target to US$8 from US$2, as it aims to improve profitability rather than undertake business expansion, according to JP Morgan analyst Alex Yao.

The coronavirus pandemic has fueled online video demands, as people spend more time on digital entertainment platforms when they stay at home.

This quarter, the series "A Lifelong Journey" has been widely lauded on iQiyi, among the top three highest-rated programs in the company's history, according to iQiyi.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
