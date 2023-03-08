﻿
Biz / Company

Shanghai-developed industrial software to boost smart manufacture and city digitalization

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:09 UTC+8, 2023-03-08       0
Shanghai Kyber Cloud Information Technology's integrated circuit and new-energy industrial software will hasten Shanghai's pace of digitalization transformation.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:09 UTC+8, 2023-03-08       0

To accelerate the pace of digitalization, a flexible and standard industrial software used in the integrated circuit and new-energy industries has been launched in Shanghai.

Shanghai Kyber Cloud Information Technology's software tools complement Shanghai's strategy to develop artificial intelligence, biomedicine, and chip industries, as well as build more smart factories.

Wang Shanqian, chairman of Shanghai Kyber, said China should develop its own software with flexible and user-friendly features to boost domestic industrial development and digitization.

The software will be used primarily in the integrated circuit, printed circuit board, and new-energy industries.

Shanghai will have 200 demonstration smart factories by 2025, covering the information technology, automotive, and fashion consumption industries, to assist the city's digital transformation and economic upgrade.

Shanghai Kyber signed a strategic collaboration agreement on the Internet of Things and smart factory construction with Tencent Cloud and China Resources Digital Technology.

The company has offices in Shenzhen, Chengdu, Hefei, and Singapore. It has served over 200 domestic and international smart manufacturing businesses.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     