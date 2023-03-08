Shanghai-developed industrial software to boost smart manufacture and city digitalization

Shanghai Kyber Cloud Information Technology's integrated circuit and new-energy industrial software will hasten Shanghai's pace of digitalization transformation.

To accelerate the pace of digitalization, a flexible and standard industrial software used in the integrated circuit and new-energy industries has been launched in Shanghai.

Shanghai Kyber Cloud Information Technology's software tools complement Shanghai's strategy to develop artificial intelligence, biomedicine, and chip industries, as well as build more smart factories.

Wang Shanqian, chairman of Shanghai Kyber, said China should develop its own software with flexible and user-friendly features to boost domestic industrial development and digitization.

The software will be used primarily in the integrated circuit, printed circuit board, and new-energy industries.

Shanghai will have 200 demonstration smart factories by 2025, covering the information technology, automotive, and fashion consumption industries, to assist the city's digital transformation and economic upgrade.

Shanghai Kyber signed a strategic collaboration agreement on the Internet of Things and smart factory construction with Tencent Cloud and China Resources Digital Technology.

The company has offices in Shenzhen, Chengdu, Hefei, and Singapore. It has served over 200 domestic and international smart manufacturing businesses.