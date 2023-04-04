﻿
Douyin expands into parenting market with diverse online services

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-04       0
Douyin expands into the parent-child market with growing online networks in various industries, as a direct competition with rivals like Alibaba, Meituan and Xiaohongshu.
Ti Gong

Parents and children attend a Douyin event in Shanghai. The streaming site has 600 million active daily users.

Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, is expanding into the the parent-child e-commerce market covering clothing, nutrition, school supplies, cultural creations and education products, the streaming site said in Shanghai.

It's the latest move for Douyin to expand in the e-commence and online service markets, based on its huge user base of over 600 million daily active users.

It's expected to trigger a direct competition with rivals like Alibaba, Meituan and Xiaohongshu, industry insiders said.

In a recent event in Shanghai, Douyin facilitated 12 children's brands covering apparel, food, sports and toy sectors. Several influencers also attended the local event at the Shanghai International Fashion Center.

Douyin aims to "fully satisfy consumers consumption needs in various scenarios," covering the parent-child trend in new products and services.

Currently, Douyin's "online shops" cover categories including apparel, food and beverage, book, sports, digital, shoes and kitchen gadgets.

Also last month, Douyin was reported to test new food delivery services in Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu.

It makes the streaming site a competitive rival with sites like Alibaba, Meituan and Xiaohongshu, a Shanghai-based platform with many female users and strong cosmetics and parent-child related business.

Both Douyin and TikTok belong to ByteDance, which is actively boosting revenue with e-commerce, online services and virtual reality business expansions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Follow Us

