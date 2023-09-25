﻿
Biz / Company

AI recruiting platform enhances headhunting and job placement

An artificial intelligence-backed recruiting platform is providing greater efficiency and scope in industry headhunting and job placement.
An artificial intelligence-backed recruiting platform designed to better connect job seekers and headhunters has been released in Shanghai.

Duolie RCN, developed by China's leading human resource service firm Tongdao Liepin, uses the advantages of artificial intelligence to find the proper people for job postings, and provides digital management of talent, clients, and jobs.

In China, nearly 70 percent of headhunting firms has less than 10 workers, and over 40 percent of headhunting firms are built within five years, making the industry feature many young inexperienced headhunters.

Duolie RCN comes to their rescue and helps to foster headhunters.

Currently, it has covered more than 100 cities and amassed a talent pool with a scale over tens of millions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
