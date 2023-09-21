Roche Diagnostics opens new technical innovation center

The 7,080-square-meter center, which is located in Jinqiao, was updated and renovated from Roche Diagnostics' training center, and consists of laboratories and classrooms.

To boost scientific research and meet the trend of precise medicines, the Roche Diagnostics China Technical Innovation Center (TIC) was opened in Shanghai's Pudong New Area on Wednesday.

Located in Jinqiao, the new center was updated and renovated from Roche Diagnostics' training center. It consists of laboratories and classrooms, covering 7,080 square meters.

As a high-end innovation center, the TIC has an important strategic meaning to the company, which focuses on a comprehensive upgrade of smart diagnostics, service innovation, talent training, and customer experience in an effort to create a new era of diagnostics.

Richard Yiu, general manager of Roche Diagnostics China, said that the TIC reflects the company's determination in developing in China.

"We believe the TIC can realize the comprehensive improvement of the company's diagnostic technology and service ability, further boosting its introduction of leading solutions to China, enhancing domestic medical innovation and benefiting more Chinese patients," he noted.

As a global leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, continuous innovation is Roche Diagnostics' long-term commitment to the Chinese market. It has been introducing more innovative solutions to China and pushing its domestic innovation, in order to achieve an overall improvement of China's medical capability.

The TIC was developed under such circumstances to realize the introduction of the company's high-end solutions and differentiated services into China, bringing more benefits to patients.

It will also become the incubation center for Roche Diagnostics' innovative technical solutions and digital solutions. It can simulate the real digital environment of a hospital to test and verify its innovative digital plans and solutions.

In addition, the TIC is built under the requirements of laboratories with designs and management in line with different biological safety levels. Some laboratories can operate on processed samples, so the TIC can better meet Chinese customers' demands by experimenting and verifying its technical plans.

The TIC is also where Roche Diagnostics would cultivate its high-quality technical service talent in order to speed up the complete improvement of its customer service and achieve a leap in service quality. The center will organize nearly 1,000 training and technical symposiums each year. Through an integrated training and evaluation system, the company will ensure each staff member can acquire certain skills and capabilities

The final purpose of talent training is to allow Roche Diagnostics' innovative products to have the biggest effects in hospitals, ensuring the result of each sample is reliable to fulfill its promise of providing patient-centric services.

In addition to technology incubation and staff training, the TIC also serves as a platform for product maintenance and technical exchanges. In addition to on-site repairs, some small equipment can be sent to the TIC for repairs to improve efficiency and create a better after-sales experience for customers, who can also have access to Roche Diagnostics' innovative products and solutions at the TIC and observe the improved laboratory efficiency and medical values created by innovative products.