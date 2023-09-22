Roche Diagnostics China teams with Labway to open innovation center

Roche Diagnostics China has teamed with Shanghai Labway Clinical Laboratory Co Ltd to open an innovation center in Shanghai to carry out cooperation on precise medicine.

The two parties will cooperate on nucleic acid extraction, high-throughput sequencing, and PCR testing to jointly push new solutions development and applications in fields including infection and oncology, boosting the clinical transformation of scientific research achievements.

The innovation center will focus on the development and application of highly sensitive and stable digital PCR testing technology, clinical transformation on tumor's precise testing, for diseases such as lung cancer and bile duct cancer, as well as fields including cell-and-gene therapy and minimal residual disease (MRD) testing to boost life science research and clinical development.

Roche Diagnostic and Labway have cooperated for a long time and the fields of cooperation have expanded. During the 5th China International Import Expo in 2022, the two companies announced strategic collaboration to propel full cooperation in precise medicine. The establishment of the innovation center is a product of their extension and realization of deep cooperation.



Zeng Weixiong, president and chief executive of Labway, said the development theories of Labway and Roche Diagnostics are highly consistent. Through cooperation between the two giants in the diagnostic field, the innovation center would become an international and professional platform for precise medicine to improve the innovative ability on scientific research and medical testing, effectively speed up industrialization of scientific research achievements, boost innovation and support high-quality development in medicine.

"Developing in China for over 20 years, Roche Diagnostics has been committed to its ethos of 'in China, for China', and dedicated to teaming up with excellent domestic industry partners to push the innovative growth of precise medicine," said Wang Feng, head of Roche Diagnostics China's life science department.

"Roche Diagnostics is very glad to join with Labway to set up the innovation center, unveiling a new chapter of our cooperation. We will use it as a new opportunity to improve the availability of precise medicine in order to better meet the demands of the Chinese market and benefit more Chinese patients," he said.