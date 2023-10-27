Shanghai-based J&T Global Express goes public in Hong Kong

J&T Global Express debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday and ended flat at 12 Hong Kong dollars (US$1.53).

According to the prospectus, J&T Global Express, under the stock code 1519, offers 12 Hong Kong dollars per share, with 326,550,400 shares offered globally and 32,655,200 shares offered in Hong Kong.

J&T Global Express is a Chinese company providing global logistics services. Its business includes express delivery services, cross-border logistics services, sales of accessories, and other services.