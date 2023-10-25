HTC VIVE expands metaverse applications to cover more targeted industries

HTC VIVE is expanding its metaverse applications to a range of industries including tourism, education, gaming and design, with a targeted industry output of US$50 billion by 2025.

In addition to VR headsets and devices, a VR and metaverse ecosystem makes sense. HTC VIVE is joining hands with Chinese firms like China Mobile and ZTE to co-develop the ecosystem, HTC VIVE said.

Ti Gong

The company is exploring business opportunities like remote collaboration, training, education, therapy and rehabilitation, design and marketing visualization, and exhibitions, industry officials said in Shanghai.



The on-site demo covers tourism, gaming and education applications.



Shanghai is the first city nationwide to draft a long-term blueprint for the development of metaverse applications, which connect the virtual and real worlds with advanced tech.