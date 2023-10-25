﻿
HTC VIVE expands metaverse applications to cover more targeted industries

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:05 UTC+8, 2023-10-25       0
HTC VIVE is expanding its metaverse applications to a range of industries including tourism, education, gaming and design, with a targeted industry output of US$50 billion by 2025.
HTC VIVE is expanding its virtual reality ecosystem to boost VR and Metaverse applications in business, covering tourism and education, the company said in Shanghai.

It fits well with Shanghai's strategy to develop the metaverse industry with a targeted industry output of US$50 billion by 2025.

In addition to VR headsets and devices, a VR and metaverse ecosystem makes sense. HTC VIVE is joining hands with Chinese firms like China Mobile and ZTE to co-develop the ecosystem, HTC VIVE said.

Ti Gong

A visitor is testing a VR boating game in Shanghai.

The company is exploring business opportunities like remote collaboration, training, education, therapy and rehabilitation, design and marketing visualization, and exhibitions, industry officials said in Shanghai.

The on-site demo covers tourism, gaming and education applications.

Shanghai is the first city nationwide to draft a long-term blueprint for the development of metaverse applications, which connect the virtual and real worlds with advanced tech. The city announced previously to boost the metaverse industry with an expected output of 350 billion yuan (US$50 billion) in 2025.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Top ﻿
     