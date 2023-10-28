﻿
Biz / Company

Huawei's revenue up 2.4% in January-September

Xinhua
  21:58 UTC+8, 2023-10-28       0
Chinese tech giant Huawei has revealed that its revenue increased 2.4 percent year on year to 456.6 billion yuan (US$63.6 billion) in the first three quarters of this year.
Xinhua
  21:58 UTC+8, 2023-10-28       0

Chinese tech giant Huawei has revealed that its revenue increased 2.4 percent year on year to 456.6 billion yuan (US$63.6 billion) in the first three quarters of this year.

The net profit margin was 16 percent during the period, the company said in a report on Friday.

"Overall performance was in line with expectations," said Hu Houkun, Huawei's rotating chairman.

In the first half of 2023, the company realized a total revenue of 310.9 billion yuan, up 3.1 percent year on year, with a net profit margin of 15 percent.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     