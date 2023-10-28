Huawei's revenue up 2.4% in January-September

Chinese tech giant Huawei has revealed that its revenue increased 2.4 percent year on year to 456.6 billion yuan (US$63.6 billion) in the first three quarters of this year.

Chinese tech giant Huawei has revealed that its revenue increased 2.4 percent year on year to 456.6 billion yuan (US$63.6 billion) in the first three quarters of this year.

The net profit margin was 16 percent during the period, the company said in a report on Friday.

"Overall performance was in line with expectations," said Hu Houkun, Huawei's rotating chairman.

In the first half of 2023, the company realized a total revenue of 310.9 billion yuan, up 3.1 percent year on year, with a net profit margin of 15 percent.