Shared workspace giant WeWork files for bankruptcy

Beleaguered coworking giant WeWork, which specializes in renting out shared office spaces, has filed for bankruptcy in the United States.

AFP

Beleaguered coworking giant WeWork, which specializes in renting out shared office spaces, has filed for bankruptcy in the United States, the company said on Friday, in a bid to negotiate down its debt.

"To successfully achieve its goals, WeWork Inc and certain of its entities filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code, and intend to file recognition proceedings in Canada," the company said, adding that its franchises outside those locations are "not affected by these proceedings."