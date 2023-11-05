Boehringer Ingelheim leverages CIIE opportunities to bolster innovation in China

Boehringer Ingelheim will provide a comprehensive showcase of their outstanding innovations in R&D pipeline, digital transformation, and green, low-carbon development at CIIE.

In 2020, when I came to China I had the opportunity to take part in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the first time. It turned out to be an intriguing experience: the wide variety of exhibits, the promising market prospect, and the diverse cooperation opportunities left deep impressions in my mind.

This year, we are going to be at the CIIE for the fifth time. We will provide a comprehensive showcase of our outstanding innovations in R&D pipeline, digital transformation, and green, low-carbon development in China under the theme of "Innovation for Human and Animal Health".

R&D innovation and simultaneous registration to safeguard "One Health" of humans and animals

At each CIIE, we bring a range of pioneering products and solutions. This year, we will present innovative products for rare skin diseases, obesity, pulmonary fibrosis, mental health, and cancer in Human Pharmaceuticals, and a range of pioneering treatments for livestock and companion animals in Animal Health.

In particular, Spevigo® (Spesolimab), the targeted biologic agent for treating rare skin disease deserves the spotlight. In May, First indication of Spevigo® for patients with GPP was achieved simultaneously with other major markets and this year we filed for a new indication first in China, ahead of global markets. This is the first new drug with simultaneous R&D and NDA ahead of global markets, an unprecedented move in the industry.

The "China Speed" set by Spevigo® can be attributed to our "China Key" strategy launched in 2019. We are the first and only multinational pharmaceutical company to have China participating in all early-stage clinical research projects worldwide in a bid to accelerate the simultaneous launch of global innovative drugs in China.

On the animal health side, our Senvelgo® for feline diabetes gained approval from the FDA in August. It's the world's first liquid, once-daily, orally administered prescription medication to improve glycemic control in cats with diabetes mellitus. This transformative therapy promises to simplify the treatment of feline diabetes.

In my opinion, CIIE is an excellent platform for showcasing our innovations. With the CIIE, we are more determined and confident to deliver on our commitment of "in China, for China".

Gearing up digital innovation to lead high-quality industry growth

At Boehringer Ingelheim, we have elevated digital transformation to a strategic level. We are actively integrating digital forces in all aspects to create more value for patients and customers.

This year, our booth at the CIIE will feature a cutting-edge "digital exhibition area", presenting a suite of patient- and customer-centric digital solutions. The Consanas® Digital Stroke Rehabilitation (DSR) Platform will feature a stroke rehabilitation AI experience zone and a Cloud Clinic experience zone that highlight disruptive technologies tailored to meet rehabilitation needs.

From my perspective, digital solutions are more than ancillaries of traditional businesses, they represent important extensions and new growth drivers. The DSR platform, first presented at the second CIIE, has now become an organic part of our Total Stroke Solution. It is an extension of our Consanas Chengdu Rehabilitation Center, a role model of CIIE's spillover effect. DSR holds the promise of enhancing rehabilitation management for stroke patients across China.

Moving forward, our in-house digital platform BI X is dedicated to uncovering opportunities in cutting-edge domains. I expect more innovative digital products and services tailored to the Chinese market to be presented at the CIIE in the future.

Green innovation for a "zero-carbon" future and Sustainable Development for Generations

Sustainability has been ingrained in Boehringer Ingelheim's DNA since its inception in 1885. In 2021, we developed an ambitious framework "Sustainable Development for Generations" and integrated all sustainability-related initiatives within the framework.

At this year's CIIE, we will not only showcase our latest achievements on the green and low-carbon transformation journey, but also incorporate the principles of environmental stewardship and sustainable development into the design and set-up of our booth.

Boehringer Ingelheim Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, our human pharma supply site in Zhangjiang, continues to lead the industry in green transformation. On top of the carbon neutrality certification and green practices presented at the last CIIE, it recently received the Shanghai Five-Star Green Factory Certification 2022 and earned a place on the National List of Green Factories 2022. The factory also employs a zero-waste approach and has received the highest 3-star "Zero Waste to Landfill" certification from TÜV Rheinland with a landfill diversion rate of 99.05%.

This year, we also set a "green target" during the expo. Through eco-friendly booth set-up, operations and mobility, we will minimize our environmental footprint and demonstrate a tangible commitment to a "zero-carbon CIIE".

Leveraging CIIE to accelerate innovation and seize new opportunities in China

Over the past five years, we leveraged the CIIE as a launchpad for the debut of nearly 30 innovative products and solutions. We also forged many partnerships with like-minded collaborators, marking a transition from being an "exhibitor" to an "investor".

Looking forward, we plan to invest over 4 billion RMB in R&D in China, focusing on continuous innovation for One Health of both humans and animals, and contributing to China's high-quality economic development.

As a Chinese saying goes, "The going gets easier when people walk together." We look forward to harnessing the open and collaborative ecosystem of the CIIE to introduce a broader range of innovative products and solutions into China. Together with our partners, we are committed to further fostering local innovation and contributing to the Healthy China ambition.





