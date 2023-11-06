Life science giant Bayer returns with 'Science for Better' theme at CIIE

Bayer is back at the CIIE for the sixth straight year and will showcase products from three divisions: pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and crop science.

Bayer, committed to its corporate mission of “Health for All, Hunger for None,” is returning to the CIIE for the sixth consecutive year with three divisions: pharmaceuticals (and radiology), consumer health, and crop science.

Its 700-square-meter booth area, themed “Science for Better,” is split into two subsections: Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products and Crop and Seed.

Leveraging its strengths in healthcare and agriculture, Bayer will present a wide range of innovations, booth activities, and interactive experiences. The company has never before presented such a wide variety of exhibits at the CIIE. Bayer will also conclude several cooperation agreements with local partners to expand its Chinese partnership network, fully demonstrating its confidence and determination to expand its presence in China.

“Bayer has been active in China for more than 140 years. And we have participated in this expo ever since it started in 2018. At this year’s expo, we’re putting that innovation on display in a 700-square-meter space,” said Bill Anderson, chairman of the Board of Management (CEO) of Bayer AG. “We’re a company pursuing ‘Health for all, Hunger for none.’ That’s a bold mission, and it guides how we research new pharmaceutical medicines, build science-based, everyday health brands, and innovate to create new solutions for farmers. Wish you an insightful, invigorating experience with Bayer at the 2023 China International Import Expo!”

Today, the CIIE has evolved into a “driver” and “incubator” for multinational enterprises to accelerate the introduction and landing of their innovative achievements in China. This year, Bayer will demonstrate more than 15 new releases and debuts.

Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division focuses on presenting four innovative drugs covering the areas of chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, oncology, and ophthalmology. Capitalizing on the “spillover effect” of the CIIE, Bayer’s “star exhibits” at the previous expos, such as Kerendia® (finerenone), Verquvo® (vericiguat), and Nubeqa® (darotamide), are presented as “CIIE babies” again at the sixth CIIE. In addition, Eylea® HD (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg makes its debut in China at the CIIE. Bayer will also present its investigational anticoagulant asundexian, an oral Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor — for the first time at the expo.

For Radiology, Bayer highlights two innovative products making their debut in China — the new-generation of CT injection system MEDRAD® Stellant FLEX and MR injection system MEDRAD® MRXperion (WS 3.0), further empowering precision treatment.

Bayer’s Consumer Health Division brings four products that are to be unveiled at the CIIE for the first time, namely Talcid® Compound Digestive Enzyme, Bepanthol® Body Lotion, Little Elevit® DHA, and Little Elevit® Infant Liquid Calcium, covering the full life circle and empowering the transformation of everyday health.

Under the theme of “Regenerative Agriculture for Future Farming,” Bayer’s Crop Science Division focuses on exhibiting Bayer’s products, solutions and its business progress in sustainability and innovation, including the Bayer Innovation Hub that focuses on local R&D, Bayer Learning Center — a hub for agronomic training, products and tailored solutions showcasing, crop protection knowledge and novel technologies sharing, Bayer Direct Seeded Rice Planting System, easyFlow M Closed System for Pesticide Mixing and Empty Packaging Cleaning, and Phytobac® mini Pesticide Wastewater Treatment System. At the same time, Bayer’s Crop Science Division will present innovative agricultural technologies such as corn seeds, Bayer vegetables, and biotechnology in the Crop and Seeds subsection. It will launch new corn varieties including G1916, M1912 and DEKALB® 698 for the first time in China at the CIIE, demonstrating its commitment to safeguarding food security through innovation.

At the 6th CIIE, Bayer will continue to expand its Chinese partnership network and conclude a series of strategic cooperations, injecting new vitality into the high-quality development of healthcare and agriculture through its expertise and strengths.

In the field of healthcare, Bayer has firmly grasped the opportunities of the times in the life science sector as well as consumers’ strong demand for healthcare products and services. During the CIIE, Bayer Pharmaceuticals will sign an agreement with the partner on Bayer Co.Lab in China. It is worth noting that, to further help Chinese consumers address stomach problems such as loss of appetite and indigestion, Bayer will sign a strategic cooperation agreement with Qianhong Bio-pharma on digestive system health. Moreover, Bayer will hold the Signing Ceremony of Strategic Partnership between Bayer & SinoTrans on cross-border e-commerce business and international supply chain service system.

In terms of agriculture, Bayer’s Crop Science Division will carry out a range of events with a focus on regenerative agriculture, including the release of Regenerative Agriculture Report and “The 1st China Regenerative Agriculture — Growing Method Group Standard” Forum. In addition, Embrace the Green Project — cohosted by Bayer Crop Science and China’s National Agricultural Technology Extension Service Center (NATESC) was concluded in 2023. All project results yielded over the past five years are presented at the CIIE.

As an “old friend” attending the CIIE for six consecutive years, Bayer has always grasped the opportunities presented by the event and already signed in for the seventh CIIE in September this year.