Biz / Company

Xiaomi CEO donates US$183m to alma mater, Wuhan University

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:43 UTC+8, 2023-12-01       0
"It is to foster more innovative companies like Huawei, Xiaomi and BYD," Lei said in his speech, gaining public favor.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:43 UTC+8, 2023-12-01       0

Lei Jun, Xiaomi Corp's chief executive, donated 1.3 billion yuan (US$183.3 million) to his alma mater, Wuhan University, which is the largest single donation to the 130-year-old university and won public favor.

On Wednesday, a donation signing ceremony was held at Wuhan University. Lei said the donation would primarily focus on three areas: fundamental research in the six sectors of mathematics, physics, chemistry, literature, history, and philosophy; technological innovation in the field of computer science; and financial support for university students.

"It is to foster more innovative companies like Huawei, Xiaomi and BYD," Lei said in his speech, which kindled public praise as he put Huawei ahead of Xiaomi.

"It is respectable, showing real wisdom and entrepreneurship," said a Xiaomi follower surnamed Mu.

Xiaomi CEO donates US$183m to alma mater, Wuhan University
Ti Gong

On Wednesday, a donation signing ceremony was held at Wuhan University with Xiaomi chief executive Lei Jun (center).

With huge investment, Huawei is the leading 5G patent contributor globally with a market share of 14 percent, while Xiaomi accounts for 4.1 percent. Both companies are listed in the top 10 contributors, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

BYD leads the surge of Chinese electric car industries, which have generated rapidly growing sales in overseas markets.

HK-listed Xiaomi plans to invest over 100 billion yuan over the next five years, covering research and innovation. They will cover sectors including humanoid, on-device artificial intelligence, and electric cars, which will debut in 2024.

In 1991, Lei Jun graduated from Wuhan University with a bachelor's degree in computer science and has been a member of the university's board since 2003.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Lei Jun
BYD
Xiaomi
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     