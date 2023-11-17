J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge attracts approximately 3,500 runners

An impressive 3,500 competitors from 150 companies took part in the 10th edition of the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge road race in Shanghai.

The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge was back on the streets of Shanghai.

The 5.6-kilometer team road race was flagged off at 2:30pm on November 16 at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center with an impressive crowd of approximately 3,500 entrants from 150 companies.

It was the 10th edition of the race in Shanghai.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be back hosting this major event and providing an afternoon of healthy competition and camaraderie for the Shanghai business community," said Mark Leung, CEO of J.P. Morgan China. “J.P. Morgan has been growing with China for over a century, and the return of the event to Shanghai is a fantastic demonstration of the firm’s commitment to this critical market and our community.”

The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is an all-inclusive event designed to promote fitness and camaraderie in the workplace amongst runners, joggers and walkers. After the race, the fun continued in the hospitality village.

The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge will continue its tradition of supporting charities in countries where its events are held. The firm will make a donation on behalf of all runners to the Shanghai Pudong New Area NPI Charity Foundation (NPI Foundation) in support of talent development and institutionalization of social organizations through targeted training sessions, effective coaching and education.

“This contribution provides valuable support to the development of young talent in the philanthropic field, as people are the foundation of this industry. Sharing the same passion and enthusiasm demonstrated at the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge, we are committed to fostering a supportive environment for talent development in the philanthropic field,” said Lv Zhao, the founder of NPI.

The Corporate Challenge drew a diverse range of industries to the starting line. Companies included Eaton China (239 participants) and Shanghai Disney Resort (89), which fielded the largest teams this year.

The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Shanghai is one of the three races organized in Asia-Pacific, with Singapore and Sydney being the other two. Shanghai is the final leg of the 47th year of the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge® Series, which has till date attracted nearly 200,000 runners from approximately 6,500 companies at 15 locations on six continents.