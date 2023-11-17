SF Express, Louis Vuitton join forces to cut carbon emissions

Logistics giant SF Group and luxury brand Louis Vuitton have joined hands to combat climate change.

These efforts align with worldwide efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by reducing carbon emissions across the luxury brand's supply chain.

An emissions tracking system for every shipment and greener logistics are the key initiatives.

Louis Vuitton aims to reduce its direct carbon footprint by 55 percent by 2030.

The partnership will also focus on innovative projects, such as optimizing transportation to lower carbon emissions and using sustainable fuels.

Louis Vuitton said its local road transport will be entirely non-diesel by 2030.

The use of leftover cooking oil as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 80 percent compared to fossil fuels.

In 2022, the brand's air freight emissions dropped by 20 percent from 2018. For logistics purposes, it uses electric or natural gas cars.

The luxury brand claimed the new alliance was a strategic move toward greener operations and supported the global battle against climate change.

The courier company released its carbon target white paper in 2021 and has worked to create a low-carbon supply chain.

