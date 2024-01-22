UnionPay International celebrates convenient payment for Chinese in France

UnionPay said it will deepen its development in France, serving more local residents and Chinese visitors.

UnionPay international's message on the celebration of 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France

As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, UnionPay International has witnessed and served the exchanges and deep friendship between the two countries' people through nearly 20 years of developing the payment business in France.

Through the continuous enhancement of the payment experience, UnionPay International will continue to deepen its localization in France, serving more local residents and Chinese visitors, and extends its best wishes for the further advancement of Sino-French relations to new heights.

Ti Gong

Milestones of UnionPay International in France