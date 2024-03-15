Biz / Company

Some McDonald's outlets back online after tech outage in several countries

Reuters
  22:40 UTC+8, 2024-03-15       0
Some McDonald's stores were back online after a technology outage on Friday disrupted operations for a few hours at many of the restaurant chain's outlets worldwide.
Reuters
  22:40 UTC+8, 2024-03-15       0
Some McDonald's outlets back online after tech outage in several countries
Reuters

A man reads a notice in the window of a closed McDonald's restaurant as the company said it halted operations due to a system disruption, in Tokyo, Japan, March 15.

Some McDonald's stores were back online after a technology outage on Friday disrupted operations for a few hours at many of the restaurant chain's outlets worldwide.

The fast food giant ruled out the possibility of a cybersecurity incidentand said the tech issue was being resolved, after its restaurants in countries including Japan, UK, Canada and Australia faced outages earlier in the day.

McDonald's declined to comment on the number of stores impacted.

Many of its stores in Japan had stopped taking in-person and mobile customer orders because of the system disruption. A spokesperson at McDonald's Holdings Company Japan said recovery work was in progress and operations were resuming at some stores.

The company's outlets in the UK and Ireland were fully back online after the outage, it said, while McDonald's Australia said most of its restaurants had reopened.

The restaurant chain has about 40,000 outlets worldwide, with more than 14,000 stores in the United States.

The outage seemed to be have affected customers in Hong Kong and New Zealand as well, with people taking to social media to complain about disruptions at stores.

Earlier this month, Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram also faced technical issues that disrupted global services for hundreds of thousands of users for more than two hours.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
Facebook
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     