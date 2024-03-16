Biz / Company

China's internet company Meitu sees 29.3% revenue growth in 2023

Xinhua
  20:08 UTC+8, 2024-03-16       0
Chinese Internet company Meitu generated 2.7 billion yuan (US$380.4 million) in revenue last year, up 29.3% year on year.
Xinhua
  20:08 UTC+8, 2024-03-16       0

Chinese Internet company Meitu generated 2.7 billion yuan (US$380.4 million) in revenue last year, up 29.3 percent year on year.

Meitu recorded an adjusted net profit attributable to the parent company of 370 million yuan, an increase of 233.2 percent year on year, according to the company's financial report disclosed on Friday.

The company, headquartered in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, attributed the growth mainly to its surging paid subscriptions of photo, video and design products, which brought 1.33 billion yuan in revenue, a robust annual increase of 52.8 percent.

By the end of last year, Meitu registered a record high paid subscribers of more than 9.11 million. It also had 250 million monthly active users, up 2.6 percent year on year.

In 2023, the company invested 640 million yuan in research and development, which accounted for 23.6 percent of its annual revenue, continuing its exploration and layout in the field of artificial intelligence.

Founded in October 2008, Meitu is an AI-driven technology company that aims to "beautify" users with its image products and beauty management services.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Meitu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     