On China's investment appeal: Heard from German businesspeople in China

On China's investment appeal, Xinhua's Zheng Kaijun talked to some German businesspeople in China for their digests and observations on the ground over the years.

"The biggest risk is not being in China and therefore losing global competitiveness."



"In China, you need to be innovative and also powerful. We need to get it more efficient."

"We have the confidence that China continues the way of opening up, of developing a high-quality economy and step up."

