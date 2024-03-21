Biz / Company

Lufthansa boosts tourism efforts in China

Lufthansa, in collaboration with Munich Airport and Jewels of Romantic Europe, has launched a joint promotion campaign in Shanghai to boost tourism.
Ti Gong

A Lufthansa A350-900 passenger aircraft lands at the Pudong International Airport.

Lufthansa, in collaboration with Munich Airport and Jewels of Romantic Europe, has launched a joint promotion campaign in Shanghai to boost tourism and strengthen ties with the Chinese travel market.

The initiative marks the first post-pandemic roadshow in China by the Munich Airport and Jewels of Romantic Europe, a tourism partnership involving attractions from Bavaria in Germany, as well as Tirol and Salzburg in Austria.

"China is one of the most important incoming markets for all of our partners," said Patrick Wagner, business development representative for the Jewels of Romantic Europe.

The campaign also includes stops in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Taipei. The delegation seeks to rekindle interest among Chinese travelers in these European gems.

Lufthansa, Germany's flagship carrier, plans to increase the frequency of its Beijing-Munich flights to daily by the end of this month, complementing its existing daily service from Shanghai.

"Lufthansa has a long history of working with travel partners such as Munich Airport and Jewels of Romantic Europe to introduce the best flight services and destination experiences to Chinese passengers," said Chen Qian, senior director sales China, Lufthansa Group Airlines.

She said Lufthansa's Munich service is operated by the energy-efficient and environmentally friendly new A350-900 jetliners.

The Munich Airport serves as a major gateway for Chinese visitors to Europe, said Corinna Born, director of International Media Relations at the airport.

She said there has been a rise in the number of young Chinese tourists traveling to Europe through the airport recently.

Ti Gong

Chen Qian (left), senior director sales China, Lufthansa Group Airlines; Corinna Born (center), director of International Media Relations at the Munich Airport; and Patrick Wagner, business development representative for the Jewels of Romantic Europe, launch a joint promotion for the Chinese market in Shanghai on Wednesday.

