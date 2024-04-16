Sephora names JD Fashion ex-head as China managing director

Global beauty retailer Sephora has appointed Xia Ding as its managing director in China, who will be based in Shanghai and report directly to Alia Gogi, president of Sephora Asia.

Global beauty retailer Sephora has appointed Xia Ding as its managing director in China. Based in Shanghai, she reports directly to Alia Gogi, president of Sephora Asia.

Ding will lead Sephora's business on the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong that spans approximately 350 stores, two e-commerce websites, and a robust ecosystem of digital platforms and apps, according to the French company.

During her two decades at American clothing company HanesBrands Inc, Ding was heavily involved in corporate strategy and led its expansion into China. In 2015, she was appointed vice president of retail service in China at Nielsen, a US-headquartered global information and measurement company.

She subsequently joined Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com as president of JD Fashion where she was responsible for driving its fashion business covering apparel, shoes, sportswear, bags, and jewelry. Prior to Sephora, she spent five years as vice president and general manager of e-commerce Asia Pacific and Latin America at American athletic footwear and apparel corporation Nike.