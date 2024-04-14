Covestro, Tongji renew sustainable development chair

German materials company Covestro has renewed an agreement with Shanghai-based Tongji University to extend a joint chair on sustainable development to the period of 2024-2026.

Under the partnership, the Covestro-Tongji Chair for Sustainable Development will focus on innovation and eco-friendly transformation, with priorities including circular economy, low-carbon materials promotion and policy shaping on sustainability.

The chair was formerly known as the Bayer-Tongji Chair for Sustainable Development, established by Bayer Group and Tongji University in 2007 to promote education, research, and cooperation in environmental sustainability. It has already fostered dozens of projects on key issues including climate change and waste-free cities.

The two partners also set up the Covestro-Tongji Innovation Academy in 2011, which is expanding its open innovation collaboration by focusing on digitalization, electric vehicle battery performance, and the robotics industry.