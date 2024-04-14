﻿
Biz / Company

Covestro, Tongji renew sustainable development chair

SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-04-15       0
German materials company Covestro has renewed an agreement with Shanghai-based Tongji University to extend a joint chair on sustainable development to the period of 2024-2026.
SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-04-15       0
Covestro, Tongji renew sustainable development chair

German materials company Covestro has renewed an agreement with Shanghai-based Tongji University to extend a joint chair on sustainable development to the period of 2024-2026.

Under the partnership, the Covestro-Tongji Chair for Sustainable Development will focus on innovation and eco-friendly transformation, with priorities including circular economy, low-carbon materials promotion and policy shaping on sustainability.

The chair was formerly known as the Bayer-Tongji Chair for Sustainable Development, established by Bayer Group and Tongji University in 2007 to promote education, research, and cooperation in environmental sustainability. It has already fostered dozens of projects on key issues including climate change and waste-free cities.

The two partners also set up the Covestro-Tongji Innovation Academy in 2011, which is expanding its open innovation collaboration by focusing on digitalization, electric vehicle battery performance, and the robotics industry.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Bayer
Covestro
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     