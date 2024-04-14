Edwards Lifesciences appoints new China head

Edwards Lifesciences has named Ben Cheong as the new Senior Vice President and General Manager for its China operations.

Based in Shanghai, Cheong will spearhead strategic initiatives, driving growth and development in the region. He will report directly to Dan Lippis, vice president overseeing Japan and Asia-Pacific.

Cheong brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as Managing Director for China at Teleflex and in various leadership positions at Boston Scientific, Medtronic China, and Johnson & Johnson Singapore.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, and an MBA from Kelley School of Business, Indiana University, the U.S.