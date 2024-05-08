﻿
Biz / Company

Finnish gaming company to attend 7th China Int'l Import Expo

Finland's leading gaming company MyGamez has signed a cooperation memorandum to attend the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in November, as Finnish businesses show increasing enthusiasm for the Chinese market.

The document was signed here Tuesday during a symposium focusing on the CIIE, which attracted about 40 representatives from the Finnish business community.

By successfully holding the CIIE for six years, China has conveyed a strong signal of its proactive approach to developing trade relationships in both directions, said MyGamez CEO Mikael Leinonen.

He expects MyGamez will leverage the platform to expand exchanges with industry peers and partners while deepening the company's understanding of the Chinese market.

Gui Yun, counselor for economic and commercial affairs at the Chinese Embassy in Finland, said mutual respect and equal treatment have been maintained between China and Finland despite challenges in the global economy, with practical cooperation yielding positive results in various fields.

She highlighted Finland's strengths in technological innovation, information communication, circular economy and green development, and encouraged Finnish companies to export high-quality goods and services to China so as to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

The CIIE has helped transform China's expansive market into a global opportunity, said Zhang Weimin, assistant president of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

He said the upcoming expo will facilitate smoother trade and investment between Finland and China, enabling the introduction of more high-quality products, technologies and services to both Chinese and global markets.

The 7th CIIE is scheduled for November 5-10 in Shanghai.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
