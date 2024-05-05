Roche Pharma China HR head joins J&J MedTech

Ronnie Chen, head of people and culture at Roche Pharma China, has joined Johnson & Johnson MedTech China as head of human resources and OneHR in China.

In this role, Chen will oversee HR functions for J&J MedTech in China, focusing on operational and strategic support. She will lead talent strategy, fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion, and enhancing core capabilities for business growth.

Additionally, Chen will be responsible for leading OneHR in China and advancing One J&J HR strategy.

Chen joined Roche Pharma in 2019 as its HR head, where she developed and executed talent strategies aligned with business objectives, and led various HR and business transformation initiatives. Prior to Roche, she held the position of HR Director Asia Pacific at The Dow Chemical Company.