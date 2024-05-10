GSK China announces Sherman Yu as next general manager

Yu will take take over from Cecilia Qi as of July 1, having has been GSK vice president and general manager for GSK in China's Taiwan since early 2023.

Sherman Yu was announced as the new GSK China general manager on Thursday, taking over from her predecessor Cecilia Qi as of July 1.



Yu has been GSK vice president and general manager in China's Taiwan since early 2023, after spending nearly a decade at Novartis' subsidiary Sandoz.

Qi has been GSK China head since January 2020 and was the company's first local country manager in China.

GSK China has made significant progress in recent years in key products and treatment areas such as shingles vaccine, HIV treatment, and respiratory disease treatment.

