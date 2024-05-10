﻿
Biz / Company

Steve Hill appointed new president of GM China

Steve Hill, currently vice president, global commercial operations, will succeed GM executive vice president and president, GM China, Julian Blissett, effective June 1.
Steve Hill

General Motors has announced Steve Hill, currently vice president, global commercial operations, will succeed GM executive vice president and president, GM China, Julian Blissett, effective June 1.

Through an outstanding career with GM, Hill has held leadership roles across global Marketing, Sales and Aftersales. Aside from his current role, Hill's previous key roles have included vice president of US Sales, Service and Marketing and global vice president of Customer Care and Aftersales.

Hill said, "I am excited and energized by this new role, where I can leverage my experience in building strong relationships with partners, driving sales, and developing world-class purchase and ownership experiences for our customers, in one of the most competitive markets in the world."

Blissett has decided to retire from GM after a global career with the company. He began his career at GM in 1996 in engineering in Europe. After leading Manufacturing and New Business Development teams, he was promoted to executive vice president of SAIC General Motors in 2014. Blissett was appointed senior vice president, International Operations, in 2019 where he led critical projects to optimize GM's international business and turn around performance, before being appointed to lead GM China in 2020.

"It has been an honor to contribute to GM's success in global markets throughout my career and particularly in China," Blissett said. "I am confident that GM is positioned for growth and success in China. The time is right for me to retire and move back to England where I can be with my family full time."

﻿
﻿
