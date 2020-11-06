Biz / Economy

China's service imports to reach US$2.5t in next 5 years: ministry

Xinhua
  15:32 UTC+8, 2020-11-06       0
China's service imports are expected to reach US$2.5 trillion in the next five years as the country continues to open up its vast market.
Xinhua
  15:32 UTC+8, 2020-11-06       0

China's service imports are expected to reach US$2.5 trillion in the next five years as the country continues to open up its vast market, according to the country's commerce ministry.

This will account for more than 10 percent of the global total, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday in a report on China's service imports released on the sidelines of the ongoing third China International Import Expo.

Outbound travel spending is likely to exceed US$1 trillion during the period, while the import of digital services, including charges for the use of intellectual property and financial services, may top US$1.3 trillion, said the report.

China will relax foreign shareholding restrictions in value-added telecommunications services, commercial services and transport, to invigorate the modern service industry, the ministry said.

With a negative list for cross-border trade in services underway, China will also reduce restrictions on overseas service providers and their services in sectors such as travel, medical care, education, law, scientific and technological services, culture, finance and e-commerce, it said.

Since its accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001, China has imported services worth US$4.7 trillion, with an average annual growth rate of 15.2 percent, far exceeding the global average of 7.7 percent, according to the report.

In 2019 alone, China's service imports provided more than 18 million jobs for its trading partners, it said, citing figures from the World Bank and the UN's International Labor Organization.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, China's digital services imports increased 5.6 percent year on year in the first eight months of 2020.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     